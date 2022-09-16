"Your former teammates do really disliked you" - Russell Wilson wasn't a popular figure in Seahawks locker room, claims Nick Wright

Some controversy surrounds Russell Wilson post his return to Seattle. The Denver Broncos were defeated by his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, 17-16 in Wilson's debut as a Bronco.

On the night of Seattle's home opener, former players such as Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin, Marshawn Lynch, and other former Seahawks were in attendance.

As Wilson took to the field for Denver's first possession, he was greeted with a loud round of boos from Seahawks fans.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Russell Wilson receives boos from the Seahawks fans. Russell Wilson receives boos from the Seahawks fans. https://t.co/To0JuAadJN

Following the victory, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the win was a big one, especially doing it in front of former Seattle players.

Given Carroll's comments, First Things First analyst Nick Wright thinks that Russell Wilson wasn't liked in the Seahawks locker room when he played for them.

Wright said:

"You can't have it both ways. We can't talk about how important and good and helpful it is when your teammates love you, and then act like it's nothing. When it seems like to a man, your former teammates do really disliked you."

Wright clarified the possible situation while Wilson was still in Seattle. He claimed that the team was divided over their shot-caller as certain players backed the quarterback while others didn't. Despite Pete Carroll siding with Wilson, the signal-caller still wasn't happy and thus wanted out.

He added:

"They didn't like [Russell Wilson]. And all the reporting was the team was ripping apart on the pro-Russ and anti-Russ. Pete Carroll chose Russ and that still wasn't good enough for Russ, so Russ demanded out."

thinks so. He explains: Does Pete Carroll saying Seattle's win over the Broncos was so meaningful for former Seahawks players confirm Russell Wilson's SEA teammates disliked him? @getnickwright thinks so. He explains: Does Pete Carroll saying Seattle's win over the Broncos was so meaningful for former Seahawks players confirm Russell Wilson's SEA teammates disliked him?@getnickwright thinks so. He explains: https://t.co/tphMLD9mgC

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson after Denver vs Seattle

The Broncos didn't start the season the way they wanted to. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's homecoming by defeating them 17-16 and winning as 6.5 point underdogs.

The Broncos will have their season home opener this Sunday as they host the Houston Texans, who are also looking for their first win of the season. Houston tied the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday and played much better than expected, while the Broncos played worse than most expected.

Against the Seahawks, Wilson had a proper outing. He was solid stat-wise, throwing for 340 yards with one touchdown and no picks. However, he missed on 13 of his throws, completing 29 out of his 42 passes. Geno Smith, on the other hand, recorded 195 passing yards and two touchdown throws.

It will be interesting to see whether Denver will escape week two with a win.

