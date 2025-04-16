Nick Wright envisions Patrick Mahomes-esque rise for J.J. McCarthy potentially taking over Vikings QB1 job

J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 due to a tear in his meniscus. However, many are eagerly awaiting his return, as Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell hinted that McCarthy could get the QB1 role in 2025.

On Tuesday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright projected McCarthy to go on and achieve success similar to three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

"Now, you guys know, I didn't understand J.J. McCarthy being a first-round pick," Wright said (1:00). "When we were doing the draft last year, I kept making the joke that whenever people talk about McCarthy, they talk about what a great handshake he has and how good he looks you in the eye. And it's not a bunch of, you know, football-based things, so I think it is a risk."

"And you get upset with me when I do this, but I am clearly not saying he is going to be Patrick Mahomes. What I am saying is, the Kansas City Chiefs won the division every single year, won double-digit games and had a QB like Alex Smith who gave them a ceiling. And so, they moved up for a QB like the Vikings did. He sat a year, like this kid did, and they got rid of Alex Smith. Differently, because they traded him, because they wanted a chance to be great."

Since the Chiefs moved on from Smith and Mahomes took over the starting role in 2018, they have made it to the Super Bowl five times and won it thrice. However, McCarthy still has a lot to prove if he wants to taste success like Mahomes has in the NFL.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in 2024. He was drafted a few months after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship.

J.J. McCarthy still not confirmed as Vikings QB1 for 2025 season

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy - Source: Getty

While J.J. McCarthy has a great shot at taking over the QB1 spot for the Vikings in 2025, he needs to earn it with a strong run in the offseason. A few weeks ago, McCarthy appeared on the "Up & Adams" show and said that the Vikings have not informed him that he will be the starting QB in the upcoming season.

"They haven't told me, and I'm happy they didn't because I try to earn it every single day," McCarthy said. "I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance. I'm just gonna make the most of it every single day."

The Vikings offloaded Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones this offseason, which suggests that they have faith in McCarthy to be the face of the franchise in the coming years. However, the second-year QB still needs to prove that he is the right man to lead the team.

