Nick Wright floats galaxy-brain landing spot for Bill Belichick at blue-chip NFL franchise with former MVP candidate as QB

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots announced that they would be going their separate ways on Wednesday morning. The 2023 NFL season concludes one of the most successful partnerships in sports history as the head coach won six Super Bowl rings in his 24 years with owner Robert Kraft.

After failing to make it to the NFL playoffs in each of the past two years and having one of the worst records in the league this season, Kraft must have felt that it was time for a change. Belichick being a free agent will likely pique the interest of many teams this offseason as a head coach with his proven success rarely becomes available on the open market.

While many teams are expected to be interested in Bill Belichick, Nick Wright recently gave an interesting take on what could potentially be his next landing spot.

Wright explained that if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he thinks that they will fire head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles have been suffering through an epic collapse to end the season, losing five of their final six games after starting the year with a 10-1 record.

Here's what he said on a recent episode of "The Volume with Colin Cowherd":

"If they lose to Tampa and they fire him, isn’t that the perfect spot for Belichick? All that talent on defense, the offensive skill position guys are already there.

"It’s like hey, the offense is in place, the defense has all this blue-chip talent up front, and Belichick’s been getting the most out of secondary players and linebackers for 20 years. Cold weather, northeastern city with a blue-chip franchise. Chance to break Shula’s record, chance to get to the Super Bowl. That, to me, is a hand-in-glove fit.”

If Sirianni were to be fired, it makes sense that the Eagles would look at Belichick, as most teams with a head coaching vacancy will do the same. It will be interesting to see where arguably the greatest coach in NFL history decides to go for next season on his quest to surpass Don Shula for the most wins of all time.

Exploring Bill Belichick's net worth and salary in 2023

The exact details of Bill Belichick's contract with the New England Patriots have never officially been released, but many sources have indicated that it is roughly around $25 million per year. This is significantly higher than any other head coach, with Sean Payton' $18 million per season with the Denver Broncos being the next highest salary.

Some of this may be because Belichick also served as the general manager of the Patriots, having nearly full control over roster and personnel decisions. It's unclear if he will be seeking the same type of dual role with a new team next year, but it's certainly possible.

It's difficult to accurately assess Bill Belichick's net worth, especially considering that the details of his contracts with the Patriots over the past two decades have been kept relatively private. Nevertheless, sources have estimated his net worth in 2023 to be around $60 million.