  • Nick Wright floats Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's ulterior motives to start Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson vs. Chargers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:12 GMT
The New York Giants are benching Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart in Week 4. After an impressive performance in the preseason, this will be his first proper debut for the team this year.

However, analyst Nick Wright believes that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have another motive in mind for naming Jaxson Dart as the starter.

On Tuesday on FS1`s 'First Things First', he stated that this is to prevent hate from home fans in MetLife Stadium after their recent loss to the Chiefs. He also emphasized how the atmosphere could affect their job security, as they are already in the hot seat for starting the season with a 0-3 record.

"They are not basing this off for this week what is the best for Jaxson Dart," Wright said (Timestamp-2:35). "They are basing this off- this is a home game and we don't want to be booed the whole time. And this is bad for security and bad for us to have the owner see everyone booing you."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Instead, people will be excited because the kid regardless of the result, people will be excited."
In the first three games, Russell Wilson has recorded 778 yards and three touchdowns passing. After he was benched, he shared a cryptic post on social media as an alleged response to the situation.

Former Bucs HC shares his thoughts on the Giants benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart

On the Pat McAfee show, ex-Bucs HC Bruce Arians came forward to share his perspective on the Giants changing their starting quarterback for Week 4.

According to him, the Giants should have started the season with Jaxson Dart.

"I definitely think it was time to drop the clipboard," Arians said. "Start getting the reps in practice, start playing, I think his legs can add so much to that offense."
"Now, be smart and slide. You don't have to show how tough you are. His legs will get some first downs that they haven't had, and the energy that he brings. And he can throw the damn football really really well."
Dart began his collegiate journey with USC in 2021 before spending three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Ole Miss Rebels. Last year, he helped the team to a 10-3 record.

The Giants will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28. Can Dart help the team secure their first win of the season?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

