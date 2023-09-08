Nick Wright does have a point in making his bold claim about the Kansas City Chiefs. They are a budding dynasty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid.

However, the FS1 host took it up a notch by declaring that the Chiefs would go undefeated before winning Super Bowl LVIII. He’s getting a ton of flak after the defending Super Bowl champions dropped their season opener at home.

Nick Wright getting ridiculed by football fans for his prediction gone wrong

In a recent episode of FS1’s “First Things First,” Nick Wright shared with Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes:

“This is not just foolish television nonsense. I truly believe in this, and I will prove it to you. Tatt it on my arm as of this week. Never a doubt the same thing there.”

He showed his tattoo, which said “Never a Doubt,” and pointed at the banner with the words “Never A Doubt: Chiefs Go 20-0.”

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions had other plans after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of the NFL’s 104th season. Running back David Montgomery scored the winning touchdown with seven minutes left in regulation.

The Chiefs’ 21-20 setback had Wright tweeting:

“Welp… see y’all tomorrow at 3pm ET, I guess.”

That update had a football fan commenting:

“Told ya Nick Wrong”

Another online spectator chimed in:

“Can’t wait to hear the excuses”

Here are other reactions to Nick Wright’s foiled 20-0 prediction for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs played without Travis Kelce, who missed his first game due to injury since 2013. His hyperextended knee forced him to sit out the season opener. However, Kansas City had their chances to win. Unfortunately, Kadarius Toney will hear the brunt of the blame in the coming days.

It’s hard to go perfect in the NFL

Nick Wright's 20-0 prediction doesn't make sense because the Chiefs haven't experienced a perfect regular season ever.

After all, going 17-0 is a challenging task, especially when the record is within sight. The pressure intensifies as a team within striking distance tries to achieve that goal.

Football’s brutal nature can also throw a wrench in the chase, like what they experienced with Kelce. No wonder there’s only one perfect NFL season, courtesy of the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady and the 2007 New England Patriots tried to replicate the feat but were defeated by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

But with one game down, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can look forward to 16 more games. That’s a lot of time to bounce back and re-establish their contender status.