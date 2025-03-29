Nick Wright issues complaint about Travis Kelce due to Chiefs star's relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's relationship with pop music star Taylor Swift began in the summer of 2023, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has not been able to devote too much time to his friend Nick Wright ever since. Nonetheless, the three-time Super Bowl winner recently gave a shout-out to the FS1 analyst on Friday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, suggesting that he could be invited as a guest to explain how the NFL's salary cap works.

“F*cking love Nick Wright,” Travis said when his brother Jason informed him that Wright threw his name in the hat to appear on the podcast. (per Awful Announcing)

When Wright caught wind of Kelce's comments about him, the analyst responded to the invitation on his own podcast. He also pointed out how Kelce's relationship with Swift has affected him.

"My guy, Trav," Wright said. "What a delight. So, here's the thing, Trav and I have not talked-talked since he's been serious with Taylor Swift. Since he's become like a super celebrity."

So, here's the thing, I don't wanna bother him during the [NFL] year. And then last offseason, he was traveling the world with Taylor. And then at the parade last year, we were going to, I think, get together, after the parade, or during it, but there was obviously the tragedy of shooting at the parade. So, everything got askew. So, I haven't talked to Trav in a while. So, appreciate the shoutout on one of the world's most popular podcast."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since they began dating. The latter often appears at Chiefs' games to support her boyfriend, while Kelce has also shown his support to the music star by accompanying her on tour whenever he is not on duty with his team.

Although Wright hasn't been able to link up with Kelce recently, he could make a guest appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in the near future.

Travis Kelce expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for 13th season in 2025 amid rumors of retirement

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (Credits: IMAGN)

After the Chiefs suffered a humiliating 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59 last month, there were rumors that Travis Kelce might retire from the NFL. However, Kelce appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" after the Super Bowl defeat and suggested that he did not have any plans to retire this year.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He has earned 10 Pro Bowl honors and set multiple franchise records as a tight end.

It will be interesting to see how Travis Kelce fares in his 13th season with the franchise in 2025.

