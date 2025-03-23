Nick Wright labels Aaron Rodgers “a selfish football player”

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets parted ways after the 2025 NFL offseason. The franchise was expected to compete in the playoffs last season, but completely missed out and fell short of their overall goals.

This has resulted in Rodgers being released during the free agency period, but to this point, he has yet to sign with any team. It's unclear how strong his market is after several other quarterbacks have already been signed.

Nick Wright addressed the situation during an episode of First Things First and criticized the quarterback for his overall attitude which could make some teams reluctant to sign him. Wright said:

"I do not think Aaron Rodgers, at age 41, is going to change who he's been. I do think he is a selfish football player. I do think he is, from what we want from our quarterback as far as leadership goes, lacking. I do think he is somewhat petty and personal with guys and can ice guys out like we saw happen to poor Mike Williams, because he ran a route three yards east of where he was supposed to."

Several teams have been active in signing quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL free agency period, but none have picked Aaron Rodgers so far. He is one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but his advanced age and questionable personality at times hurt his chances of finding a new team this year.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers likely wants to sign with a team during the 2025 NFL free agency period where he can be the starter on a potential contender. His options appear thin at this point as many teams have already addressed the position and others are expected to do so in the upcoming draft.

His rumored landing spots have been most closely connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants in recent weeks.

The Steelers have reportedly also been in talks with Russell Wilson to potentially bring him back on a new contract, while the Giants own the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they both go in a different direction, it's fair to wonder if any team will sign Rodgers this year.

