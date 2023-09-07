Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the game against the Detroit Lions to start their season. Chris Jones will not play in the game, and it's likely that Travis Kelce might also not play due to a knee injury he suffered in practice.

Despite that, Nick Wright is absolutely confident about the Chiefs and has them winning quite easily. He even predicted that they will score a minimum of 33 points and can win by a difference of 14 points.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"Obviously, it's Kansas City, obviously, they will score a minimum of 33 points and I base that on the fact that that's the fewest points Patrick Mahomes has ever scored in a week one and it feels to me. like it might be a 38-24 type of game."

"What makes anybody think Detroit is ready for this stage? Last year, when they for the first time in forever were actually like, oh my god, we might be able to make the playoffs, they played a miserable Panthers team and they were down 31-7 before people were back from the concession stand at halftime."

"I think that maybe America has kind of forgotten what a healthy Patrick Mahomes looks like, and what the Chiefs have looked like/ I don't think the lions are quite and I picked them to go to the playoffs, I don't think they're ready for this stage tonight."

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been healthy since last season's playoffs started and despite that, he was able to lead his team to another Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs quarterback being fully healthy, behind a good offensive line, certainly puts the reigning champions in a good place to start the win against an exciting Detroit Lions team.

Patrick Mahomes will get everyone involved without Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes: Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

If Travis Kelce ends up missing the game, Mahomes will feed the ball to everyone on the field. Players like Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Jerrick McKinnon could certainly find the endzone.

Moreover, Justin Watson could hurt the Lions with his explosive speed, and it will be interesting to see if Justyn Ross gets an opportunity to make an impact.

While they don't have another star apart from Kelce, the Chiefs' offense does have many talented players who on their day could be difference-makers.

