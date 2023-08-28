Throughout the offseason, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have gotten a lot of attention. Many view them as Super Bowl contenders due to the greatness of their quarterback.

Rodgers has been actively involved with the team throughout the OTAs and the training camp, which he was not doing with the Green Bay Packers in recent years. He even played in the Jets' last preseason game and threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

However, despite that, Nick Wright doesn't think Aaron Rodgers' team can achieve their goals this season. The FOX Sports analyst has predicted them to finish last in the AFC East.

Nick Wright isn't buying the hype of Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v New York Giants

Here's what Nick Wright said on First Things First:

"Coming in last in the AFC East, the New York Jets, the most overrated seven-win team I've ever seen in NFL history. Five of those seven wins came against backup for third-string quarterbacks."

"But wait, Nick, you're underwriting the fact that they have the 12th-best receiver in football? No, I think I'm reading it exactly right along with the soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback. But 'he was awesome this off-season', he was nice to his teammates..."

Nick Wright predicted that the Jets will have a worse record than the New England Patriots, who many believe are not in a good situation.

Moreover, he chose the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East and had some doubts about Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Whether or not Wright's prediction will be right remains to be seen, but Jets fans will certainly be not happy with what he said while living in New York.

Playing in the AFC East will be tough for Aaron Rodgers

So far in his NFL career, Rodgers has not played in a division as competitive as this year's AFC East. All four teams have a real shot at making the playoffs, which means that what many believe will be an easy path to the playoffs for the Jets could be very challenging.

The Jets also have a difficult schedule to begin the season, and if they go on a losing streak, the media will be all over Rodgers, putting unprecedented pressure on him.

