Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head into the Super Bowl as a 1.5-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers. Many people still think that the 49ers will win the game despite the Chiefs being in better form.

However, Nick Wright is not one of them. The FS1 analyst recently predicted that the Chiefs will record an easy win against the 49ers and the game will be a blowout in favor of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Wright said:

"This game, the final score will not be close and it will not feel close... Kansas City has been getting acclimated to tough, postseason opponents, and now they get a breather. Kansas City had to go from Josh Allen to Lamar Jackson and now they're down to Brock Purdy."

"Unless Christian McCaffrey pulls off a Terrell Davis in the 97 Super Bowl, America, this should be an epic, but it won't be, 31-13 to Kansas City... I did not call for a blowout against Baltimore, I called for a six-point game, and against Buffalo I said 34-24 and it ended 27-24, thanks to a fumble at the goal line."

"So, I have not been calling for blowouts throughout the postseason, I think this is the weakest opponent Kansas played since Miami in round one.”

Whether or not the final score will be 31-13 in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs remains to be seen, but Nick Wright certainly made a valid point while comparing Brock Purdy to the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Statistically Purdy had a pretty good season but there is no denying that both Allen and Jackson are better quarterbacks than him. The Chiefs defense has given up an average of just 13.66 points in three playoff games this season, and Purdy will face arguably the toughest challenge of his career on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco could have a big game against the 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did not perform well during the regular season. Few expected them to reach the Super Bowl, but they are now on the verge of defending their title after playing flawless football on both ends in the postseason.

The 49ers' defense, on the other hand, has been very disappointing in the playoffs. In two games, their defense was unable to contain the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Furthermore, they have allowed an average of 26 points and 392.5 total yards per game this postseason.

Mahomes has been an outstanding playoff performer throughout his career, and he could exploit the 49ers' defense. With Isiah Pacheco in good form, the Chiefs can establish a running game, and the star quarterback can make some plays to run up the score with the help of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and other receivers.

The 49ers are also allowing an average of 159 rushing yards per game in this year's playoffs; Pacheco along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire could make significant contributions in the Super Bowl.

