Nick Wright reveals one thing stopping Travis Hunter from becoming "face of the NFL"

There was no waiting for Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft. The two-way superstar, who shone in college football both as a cornerback and a wide receiver, was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick, entering the most important chapter of his career.
Hunter has already declared that he wants to continue to play in two positions in the NFL. As such, his unique build and elite projections will attract plenty of attention in the upcoming months. Although other players had snaps on both sides of the ball, Hunter is expected to become a full-time player as a cornerback and a receiver.
This innovation could easily make him one of the faces of the NFL. However, sports analyst Nick Wright believes that there are two reasons for other players to get the spotlight: the league's focus on the quarterback position, and Jacksonville being a small market:
Wright: “When's the last time the NFL had someone in the face of the league conversation that wasn't a quarterback? Because I think he's [Travis Hunter] got a shot at it, and I understand [the] Jacksonville part hurts him, because as much as I love Duuuval, I understand they're not a major market.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Originally, the Browns had the second overall pick in the 2025 draft and were expected to take Travis. But the Jacksonville Jaguars orchestrated a trade up to move from #5 to #2, sending multiple first-round picks in the process. With the move, Liam Coen's team was able to land the two-way superstar.
Travis Hunter was the best prospect in the 2025 draft, according to Mel Kiper
The legendary ESPN analyst was confident in his analysis through the 2025 draft season. Although Travis could represent a difficult prospect to analyze, his effectiveness on both sides of the ball eased the job.
After releasing his yearly two-round mock draft, Kiper made an appearance on ESPN's YouTube and was asked whether Abdul Carter was the best player in the 2025 class. But he didn't budge:
“I guess he is number one on some boards. I'm having him no. 2 really, 1A to Travis. Travis has been number one since August.”
Carter ended up going to the New York Giants with the third overall pick. Cam Ward, a quarterback, was selected by the Tennessee Titans first overall.
Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.