Nick Wright reveals top 3 RBs for 2025 season ft. Ashton Jeanty while ditching 2191YD, 19 TD AFC star

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the first running back to be taken at the event, and there are high expectations for Jeanty in his rookie season.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright revealed his top three RBs for the 2025 season, including Jeanty on his list. However, Wright also surprised many by leaving out Baltimore Ravens superstar Derrick Henry.

"I think Jeanty is going to be a top-three running back in football next year," Wright said on Tuesday's "First Things First" (Timestamp: 10:10). "I think that if I had to bet, my list wouldn't be quite like that. But I think the three best running backs in football next year will be Saquon [Barkley], Bijan Robinson and Ashton Jeanty.

"And I think that Derek Henry can still be excellent, but be right on the outside of that."

Henry had a stellar first year with the Ravens in 2024, helping them win the AFC North. The RB racked up 2,191 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, leading Baltimore to the AFC Divisional Round, where his team lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley, on the other hand, won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles after a historic season. Meanwhile, Robinson posted 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on 304 carries for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

A glimpse into Ashton Jeanty's rookie contract with the Raiders

According to Spotrac, Ashton Jeanty signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $35.9 million with the Las Vegas Raiders in May. His deal includes a $22.7 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season following his incredible 2024 college football season at Boise State. Now, it will be interesting to see whether he can deliver the goods at the NFL with the Raiders.

Many reports have claimed that Jeanty looked sharp in the offseason program. His athleticism is something that Raiders fans are eager to see in the 2025 season.

