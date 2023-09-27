Nick Wright rips Bengals for "reckless" treatment of $275,000,000 QB Joe Burrow's calf injury

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI for their first win since extending star quarterback Joe Burrow for five years and $275 million.

However, before that, Burrow had been questionable with a calf injury but was adamant about playing, telling The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.:

“There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it. But there’s also the risk to not go out there and be 0-3. So, I wanted to be there for my guys, and I was confident that I would be able to do what I needed to to get the win.”

Of course, the Bengals won, even though their signal-caller did not throw a touchdown and was also intercepted once. After the game, he said about his injury:

"There were no setbacks tonight. ... I pride myself on my availability."

Nick Wright: Bengals risked Joe Burrow by playing him despite injury

One person who thinks Joe Burrow playing through his calf injury was a bad idea is Nick Wright, who said on First Things First:

"I'm not worried about the Achilles. I'm worried about a collarbone. I'm worried about an AC joint sprain. I'm worried every time he has any pressure, what he's going to - if he's going to be able to protect himself and then dropping him back.

"I thought it was reckless. And I think the Bengals are crazy with how they're handling this. And now you have a short week. You play on a Monday to a Sunday against Jeffrey Simmons and a Mike Vrabel defense. I just think my faith is not restored because I don't know how he's going to get healthy. That's my concern."

JaMarr Chase was surprised at Joe Burrow playing vs Rams

Burrow's decision to play through his injury was lauded by many, including the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers, who gave his praise on The Pat McAfee Show.

However, one player who did not expect him to take the field was JaMarr Chase, who said inside the locker room:

"I didn't want him to play. I told him again after the game. I was like, 'You gut nuts, boy. I didn't want you to play' You can't knock him from being tough like that.

"They don't make many quarterbacks tough like that. He got a lot of balls to be out there playing."

Next for the Bengals is a visit to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.