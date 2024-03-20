Justin Fields was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He joins Russell Wilson in the Steelers' new quarterback room after they traded away Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Mike Tomlin has told Wilson that he will be the starter despite Fields' arrival, many around the league believe that the veteran quarterback will eventually get benched. One of those believers is Nick Wright, and he thinks that while Wilson will do start in Week 1, he is unlikely to finish the season as the franchise's starting quarterback.

Wright said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think it will be Russell Wilson in week one. But as confident as I am that it's Russell in week one, I believe it'd be Justin in Week 18 and the weeks leading up to it."

"I do not think Russell Wilson will keep this job but I think he will start with this job on a very short leash because I am much more pessimistic about Russ's ability in any offense, much less the Steelers' offense right now with their lack of overall skill, position talent. I don't think he’ll keep the job and I think it will be his week one."

Throughout the last season, Nick Wright was very critical of Russell Wilson, as he watched the Denver Broncos closely. He often mentioned that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback played selfish football for the Broncos to pad up his stats.

The Steelers arguably have the best backup in the league if things go south with the 35-year-old quarterback, and it will be interesting to see if Wilson could keep his job.

Expand Tweet

Justin Fields vs Russell Wilson: Which QB had a better season last year?

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

Last year Russell Wilson didn't have a horrific season like he had in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. He put up decent numbers, but as many say, they might have been empty calories. Before getting benched by the Broncos Wilson played 15 games. In those games, he threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a passer rating of 98.0.

In comparison, Justin Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 86.3 in 13 games. Wilson did have a better year than Fields statically, but given that the latter is just 25 years old, he has the potential to become a future star in the league.

Regardless of who finishes the season as the Steelers quarterback, the franchise did improve their quarterback situation without giving up any big contract or draft capital.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.