Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the NFL for the past two years. However, similar to last year, their start to the season didn't go well.

The Bengals lost 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and Burrow played quite terribly. Moreover, prior to the game, Ja'Marr Chase called the Browns as 'elves' and Myles Garrett took offense to it.

It's not the first time that the Bengals players talked ill about an opponent and went on to lose the game. The same thing happened in last season's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Nick Wright recently called out the Bengals for it.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"This the second straight game Cincinnati's talked a lot of trash and couldn't back it up. Talk Burrowhead and then you lose… the elves even though they've owned you and then you get held to three points. So, that's why it's something.

"It's the Arrowhead Invitational and not the Paycor field Invitational not just because that would sound ridiculous but also because Cincinnati never has a better record than Kansas City.

"They had a golden opportunity here, those are the two best teams in the AFC. The Chiefs stumble on Thursday, you have a chance to get a game up early, and you don't."

Joe Burrow finished the game with just 82 passing yards on 31 attempts, while Ja'Marr Chase had only one reception for just 2 yards.

The Cleveland Browns' defense was all over the Bengals, and it will be interesting to see how the defending AFC North Champions react to it next week.

Joe Burrow needs to bounce back quickly

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Bengals started their season 0-3, but if the same thing happens again, it might get tough for them to reach the playoffs.

All the other three teams in their division are considerably better than what they were last season. Due to it, Joe Burrow needs to be on his A-game next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals' offensive line is still their weakness, and it was exploited by the Browns defense. Whether the Ravens' defense will be able to do the same remains to be seen.

