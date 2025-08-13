Nick Wright throws shade at Browns QB room in Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel debate 

The Shedeur Sanders versus Dillon Gabriel debate is starting to heat up once again ahead of the 2025 season. While the ex-Oregon star recovers from his hamstring injury, Coach Prime's son put up an impressive performance during the Cleveland Browns' first preseason showdown against the Carolina Panthers.On Tuesday, Nick Wright and Colin Cowherd talked about Kevin Stefanski's quarterback room. Wright threw shade on the Brown's depth chart while explaining why Shedeur Sanders looks like a good option among the rest.&quot;So I'm in a weird space with Shedeur Sanders,&quot; Cowherd said on FS1's &quot;The Herd&quot;. &quot;I liked him coming out of college. Then I thought he was way too immature with Legendary and his speeding tickets. And then I watched him Friday, and I'm like, 'Stop saying he's not athletic enough.' And so now I'm stuck.&quot;I don't think you or I loved him as a starting quarterback his rookie year in the NFL,&quot; Wright added. &quot;But when he ends up on a team with the oldest quarterback in the leageue in Joe Flacco, with Kenny Pickett, who is not an NFL quarterback, and then Dillon Gabriel, who, you know, looks eye to eye with Kyler Murray, then all of a sudden it's like, well Shedeur might be a good option in this specific quarterback room.&quot;Against the Panthers, Sanders completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted on the field. He also recorded 138 yards and two passing TDs, which helped the Browns secure a 30-10 victory over Dave Canales' team.Shedeur Sanders shares his honest take on receiving first-team reps after impressive performance against PanthersAfter being acquired by the Browns in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders was projected as the fourth-string option on the depth chart.After his preseason debut against the Panthers, the rookie quarterback was questioned about his thoughts on deserving more first-team reps following the impressive performance.&quot;I honestly don't know and I don't really care,&quot; Shedeur said to News 5's Aditi Kinkhabwala. &quot;Whenever it's my turn, I just got to take advantage of it. I feel like today I did some good, some bad, and I know moving forward I won't make the same mistakes twice.&quot;That's not in my control,&quot; he added when asked about the team's QB depth chart. &quot;And you know, regardless of what the situation is, that's not up to me, and it is what it is. I just got to accept whatever comes to me.&quot;The Browns start their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. Only time will tell if Kevin Stefanski gives Shedeur Sanders a chance to play for the team this upcoming season.Do you think Shedeur Sanders will start in Week 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.