Nick Wright urges Jets HC to take Aaron Rodgers' 'toxicity' into consideration before making final decision on $112,500,000 QB

It's a new day and a new era at 1 Jets Drive and the vibes are seemingly at an all-time high following the hire of former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He is the Jets' sixth first-time full-time head coach since the end of the 2000 NFL season. He joins a league including the likes of Eric Mangini and Robert Saleh.

Interestingly, all six of those coaches had defensive backgrounds. The only coach hired with an offensive background was Adam Gase in 2019 and that didn't come anywhere close to ending well.

With Glenn now on board, the attention will turn to their biggest decision to make for the 2025 NFL season - what to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will enter the final year of the three-year, $112.5 million deal he signed upon being traded to the Jets but has made it clear he would be open to taking a paycut to stay with the franchise. However, FS1's Nick Wright isn't remotely convinced Glenn should retain Rodgers. This week on First Things First, Wright implored the Jets HC to part ways with the four-time MVP.

“I think the only thing that could prevent them from finally turning the page in a proper direction is Aaron Rodgers and the toxicity surrounding everything about him," Wright said.

"Even if you get marginally worse with talent at the position, it would be so much better because now you’re a true, young, good vibes, turning-the-page team as opposed to the added pressure of Aaron Rodgers’ last year, can we win the Super Bowl right now plus all the other subtext that goes along with it.”

Where Jets HC Aaron Glenn is at with Aaron Rodgers' future

At his press conference, Glenn made it clear that he has the utmost respect for Rodgers and that they will come to a decision sooner rather than later. Jets GM Darren Mougey also echoed the same sentiment.

"I have the most respect for Aarron Rodgers and what he's done in this league as a player, one of the greatest of all-time to play the position, one of the greatest players of all-time," Mougey said. "I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through. We have ours but that day's going to come. I don't have a timeline on it, but I look forward to it."

Across 17 games last season, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 TDs and 11 INTs.

If the Jets choose to bring Rodgers back next season, his cap number would clock in at $23.5 million. If he retires (or he's cut), the Jets will take a $49 million dead money charge hit.

