Nico Collins claims Stefon Diggs' addition makes Texans "real dangerous"

Stefon Diggs had been rumored to be unhappy about his situation with the Buffalo Bills in recent seasons, despite being one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. It appears that the rumors may have been true after he was traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The superstar wide receiver will transfer from one AFC contender with an elite quarterback to another one. He headlined what was an incredible offseason for the Texans and will join what looks to be a loaded offense in Houston.

Rising star Nico Collins recently discussed what it means for the Texans' outlook to add a player like Stefon Diggs to their roster. He did so with KPRC, a local NBC affiliate in Houston, on Saturday.

"It's going to be dangerous, real dangerous, man, adding Diggs to the room," Collins said. "It's going to be a lot of weapons. There's going to be great opportunities for everybody. It's only adding more depth, more weapons to the offense, more weapons to the team.

"The sky is the limit for us. I can't wait until the season starts. Man, it's nice, I feel like the offense has a lot of weapons. Everybody has got a chance, when the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming. I feel like, for us, we need to continue working on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun, and show the world what we can do. I can't wait for it."

The Texans were one of the biggest surprises last year by making it to the second round of the playoffs after being one of the worst overall teams in the season before. Quarterback CJ Stroud helped them quickly turn things around, and after a massive offseason, the Texans will enter the 2024 NFL season with sky-high expectations.

Stefon Diggs highlights a strong 2024 NFL offseason for Texans

The Houston Texans likely would have been a popular pick to compete for the AFC title in the 2024 NFL season, even if they did nothing during the offseason. CJ Stroud has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and another step forward in year two could bring huge returns.

To supplement his development, the Texans were extremely aggressive during the offseason by adding Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. Both have provided reliable contributions to their former teams, and their veteran presence could help Stroud rise to the next level.

In addition to adding offensive weapons, the Texans also used the offseason to bring in some of the top veteran defenders. Most notably, they improved their pass rushing by landing Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, further brightening their outlook in 2024.