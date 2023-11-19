Nico Collins or Garrett Wilson: Who should I start in Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Nico Collins and Garrett Wilson are two of the most promising young wide receivers in the NFL today, but their teams are in different trajectories.

The former's Houston Texans have seemingly regained their way in 2023, going 5-4 and entering the AFC Wild Card conversation. Conversely, Wilson's New York Jets have been struggling since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his first game, forcing the underwhelming Zach Wilson back onto the field.

So, ahead of their respective Week 11 games against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, who represents the better fantasy investment?

Is Nico Collins a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Nico Collins running the ball vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Nico Collins has had 106 catches for 1,558 yards and seven touchdowns - not a bad stretch by any means - but his first two seasons were marred by lengthy losing streaks.

However, in Year 3, CJ Stroud has emerged as a natural successor to Deshaun Watson. In turn, Collins has become a key aerial weapon for the rookie quarterback alongside another rookie,Tank Dell, as well as veterans Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz.

Is Garrett Wilson a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Garrett Wilson runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles

Garrett Wilson became last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year for a reason: he was insanely prolific - 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. However, poor play by Zach Wilson hampered his chanes of truly shining.

The arrival of the highly accomplished Aaron Rodgers was supposed to solve that, but Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon. It means that the two Wilsons have had to work together again, resulting in 55 catched for 642 yards and two touchdowns - but the team has failed to see the endzone in their last two games.

Nico Collins vs Garrett Wilson: Whom should I start in Week 11?

Nico Collins vs. Garrett Wilson fantasy comparison

Despite the New York Jets' struggles, Garrett Wilson is a better fantasy investment according to the Start/Sit Optimizer.

He's still on pace to at least approach his rookie output, and his team has a massive opportunity ahead - a shockingly crumbling Buffalo Bills squad that has just fired its offensive coordinator after consecutive defeats.

The projected stats below prove this notion:

Nico Collins vs. Garrett Wilson projected fantasy stats