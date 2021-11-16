Why was Nigel Bradham arrested? Super Bowl winner faces multiple marijuana and gun charges

Thrity-two-year-old free agent linebacker Nigel Bradham has been arrested by police, according to TMZ.com.

The former Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker was stopped by police in a routine traffic stop on Saturday when they uncovered two firearms along with over three pounds of marijuana in his car.

Bradham arrested after traffic stop

Tallahassee.com reported that Bradham was stopped by a trooper on Saturday morning at 10:55. Bradham's car, a Chevy Corvette, had a license plate that came back "not assigned" when checked through the system, which meant that the plate was not supposed to be on the car Bradham was driving, according to FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

One gun was a Glock 23, which was later found to have been stolen. Upon the officer stopping Bradham and finding the marijuana, the free agent linebacker did not have a medical marijuana card on him, and when the officers looked up his name in the registry, it did not come up in the system.

There were also ten smaller bags of marijuana found, which are believed to be for distribution, meaning Bradham was likely going to sell them, though what he was going to do with the bags is unconfirmed as of yet.

It was then that the officers uncovered the firearm in his glove box, and Bradham was later arrested and booked on three charges -- using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana which was over 20 grams, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Nigel Bradham NFL career

Bradham is in his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012. Bradham would go on to spend four years with the organization before moving on to Philadelphia.

It was there that Bradham made his name, becoming a key member of the Super Bowl-winning team as he was the franchise's leading tackler, and during the Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, he played every defensive snap as the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, defeated the Patriots 41-33. He was with the NFC East team from 2016 to 2019 before moving to Denver.

It remains to be seen whether Bradham will get another chance with an NFL team. He played one regular-season game last year but was mostly on the practice squad for the Broncos before being released.

It is just another case of players getting into trouble with the law after Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs crashed his car, killing another driver, then the Raiders released Damon Arnette after a video of him with a firearm and threatening to kill someone surfaced online.

Now with Bradham, it is another issue the NFL is going to have to deal with, should another team want to pick Bradham up as a free agent. It certainly has not been a good couple of weeks for the NFL regarding player behavior, and Bradham is the latest to get on the wrong side of the law.

Edited by Windy Goodloe