Nigel Bradham Net Worth: How much is the NFL free agent Super Bowl LB worth?

Nigel Bradham was once a pivotal NFL player for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl victory. The 32-year-old linebacker last played in 2020 and is now unlikely to play in the NFL again at this point.

Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend during a traffic stop in Florida. During the traffic stop, police stated they had recovered more than 3.45 pounds of marijuana and a stolen Glock 23 in the glovebox. The police added that Bradham was driving a car with mismatched tags. Bradham was released on bail set at $1,000 on Sunday morning.

Bradham is facing felony charges of possessing marijuana with the intent to sell and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. With such strong charges against him, Bradham won't see any offers in 2021. He will be 33 next season, having played in just one regular-season game since 2020. Lacking real playing time at his age, retirement might be his endgame. Since 2013, this is Nigel Bradham's third incident including possession of marijuana and having a loaded weapon at an airport.

NFL Super Bowl LB Nigel Bradhmam's earnings and current net worth

Nigel Bradham was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. His rookie deal was worth $2.56 million over four years with $457,000 guaranteed. He played through his NFL rookie contract and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 for $7 million over two years ($4.5 million guaranteed).

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, with Nigel Bradham playing a key role in the game with a team-high seven combined tackles. He earned a game bonus of around $100,00 and $120,000 for winning the Super Bowl.

Nigel Bradham cashed in with the Eagles in 2018 with a five-year deal worth $40 million, with $14 million guaranteed. However, the Eagles declined the option in the deal after the 2019 season, releasing him with three years left on his contract.

Bradham was with the New Orleans Saints for 17 days during the 2020 offseason and then spent just over a month on the Denver Broncos' practice squad in the middle of the 2020 season, playing in just one game.

Throughout his NFL career, Nigel Bradham earned close to $30 million. His current net worth is estimated around $13 million. In reality, it's likely much less due to his poor "recreational" habits and tendencies. After court costs and fines from his latest charges, Nigel Bradham could be worth less than $5 million very shortly. It's such a shame for a once-promising linebacker in the NFL.

