"NIGHTMARE duo has arrived" - NFL fans react to Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan's connection at Panthers OTAs

On May 27, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman posted a video of the growing connection between Carolina Panthers teammates Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan. In the video, QB Bryce Young can be seen making a phenomenal throw to WR Tetairoa McMillan, who made an amazing catch as well.

"Scary: Panthers QB Bryce Young slinging DARTS to rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan 🎯 The NFL’s newest NIGHTMARE duo has arrived." the post was captioned.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought that the Panthers would have a great season with their new QB, WR duo.

"Panthers will win the nfc south this year." one fan wrote.

"bryce played really well when he got back in this season, i’m ready to see whats up." one fan wrote.

"Ya tets gonna be a stud!" one fan wrote.

However, other NFL fans were not as impressed with the play and did not think that Carolina would be a top team next year.

"Nightmare duo is wild lmao they’ll be decent though." one fan wrote.

"Didn’t know that beating the panthers secondary without pads on makes you a nightmare." one fan wrote.

"Bryce has like 2 good games and we’re supposed to forget how bad he is?" one fan wrote.

Will Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan be an elite QB, WR duo?

Although he is now entering his third season in the league, Bryce Young has not had a true No. 1 wide receiver before McMillan. The Panthers used their No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select McMillan. A great pass catcher with strong hands, good route running skills, and an elite down the field deep ball threat, McMillan has the chance to form one of the best duos in all of football with Bryce Young.

However, a lot of McMillan's success in 2025 will come down to whether Bryce Young can continue his great run of form from the end of the 2024 season. Young struggled mightily at the start of last season, something that saw the former No. 1 overall pick benched in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton.

After an injury to Dalton, Young returned to the starting role and played extremely well in his final eight games for the Panthers. During that span, he had 1,709 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, only three interceptions, 208 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

If he can continue this amazing form, there is nothing holding back Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan from being one of the best duos in football next year.

