  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Nike was too busy promoting Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase signs with apparel brand Fabletics 

"Nike was too busy promoting Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase signs with apparel brand Fabletics 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 04, 2025 17:17 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Ja'Marr Chase has moved away from Nike just ahead of the NFL season. - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase made headlines on Thursday morning as he stepped away from his role as a Nike athlete and has now joined Fabletics. The athletic wear brand has become increasingly popular over the last few years, especially after adding actor/comedian Kevin Hart as an investor.

Ad

Chase will now be the first NFL player to be partnered with Fabletics, the financial aspects of the deal have not been released.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X shared their thoughts after this news was released on Thursday morning. One fan blamed Nike for focusing on Shedeur Sanders, who not only fell to the fifth-round of the NFL Draft but, also is the third string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Another person commented on how big of a move it is for Fabletics to sign such a big star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad

Fans were excited for Ja'Marr Chases' partnership with Fabletics and were now eager to buy their own apparel from the brand. Already showing that this will be a big financial move for the brand.

"Time to get some Fabletics."-one fan said
"Cool but Kevin dropped the ball on the name lol Fabletics is not it. Love Kevin (his stand up is great) but he came up a little short here..."-one person joked
Ad
"Couldn’t have been a cheap move for them."-another on X questioned

Besides the overall excitement for the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, others wondered how this would impact his gameday apparel. Seeing as Fabletics doesn't have a line of cleats, would Chase be forced to wear another brand of cleat on gamedays or would that be a new extension of Fabletics?

"Don't believe Fabletics is a League-approved on-field merchandise provider, so curious if Chase will still wear his Nike gear (cleats and gloves) with the logos concealed. In any event, I can image Chase secured a bag from Fabletics to make him move away from Nike."-said one person in reference to Chase's on field gear
Ad
"Now that is a bold move for sure. Love the conviction though."-one fan impressed by the news
"What the h*ll is Nike doing lately."-questioned another person on the platform

Ja'Marr Chase celebrated the start of his fifth season in the NFL

Ja'Marr Chase is ready to get back on the field and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a run at Super Bowl LX. Last week, the wide receiver shared a carousel of photos from training camp and how he is read to start his fifth season.

Ad
"Year 5."-Chase wrote

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase has surpassed the 1,000 receiving mark each season. In 2024, despite the Bengals' inconsistencies, Chase had a career year with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications