"Nike was too busy promoting Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase signs with apparel brand Fabletics 

Ja'Marr Chase made headlines on Thursday morning as he stepped away from his role as a Nike athlete and has now joined Fabletics. The athletic wear brand has become increasingly popular over the last few years, especially after adding actor/comedian Kevin Hart as an investor. Chase will now be the first NFL player to be partnered with Fabletics, the financial aspects of the deal have not been released. Fans on X shared their thoughts after this news was released on Thursday morning. One fan blamed Nike for focusing on Shedeur Sanders, who not only fell to the fifth-round of the NFL Draft but, also is the third string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Another person commented on how big of a move it is for Fabletics to sign such a big star. Fans were excited for Ja'Marr Chases' partnership with Fabletics and were now eager to buy their own apparel from the brand. Already showing that this will be a big financial move for the brand. &quot;Time to get some Fabletics.&quot;-one fan said&quot;Cool but Kevin dropped the ball on the name lol Fabletics is not it. Love Kevin (his stand up is great) but he came up a little short here...&quot;-one person joked&quot;Couldn’t have been a cheap move for them.&quot;-another on X questionedBesides the overall excitement for the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, others wondered how this would impact his gameday apparel. Seeing as Fabletics doesn't have a line of cleats, would Chase be forced to wear another brand of cleat on gamedays or would that be a new extension of Fabletics? &quot;Don't believe Fabletics is a League-approved on-field merchandise provider, so curious if Chase will still wear his Nike gear (cleats and gloves) with the logos concealed. In any event, I can image Chase secured a bag from Fabletics to make him move away from Nike.&quot;-said one person in reference to Chase's on field gear&quot;Now that is a bold move for sure. Love the conviction though.&quot;-one fan impressed by the news &quot;What the h*ll is Nike doing lately.&quot;-questioned another person on the platformJa'Marr Chase celebrated the start of his fifth season in the NFLJa'Marr Chase is ready to get back on the field and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a run at Super Bowl LX. Last week, the wide receiver shared a carousel of photos from training camp and how he is read to start his fifth season.&quot;Year 5.&quot;-Chase wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his first four seasons in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase has surpassed the 1,000 receiving mark each season. In 2024, despite the Bengals' inconsistencies, Chase had a career year with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.