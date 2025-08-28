"Nike cooked": NFL fans react to brand new 'Rivalry' helmets for 2025 season

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and on Thursday, Nike unveiled eight team uniforms and helmets as part of &quot;Rivalries,&quot; a program announced earlier this year. The specially designed uniforms and gear are intended to engage fans when historic team rivals square off in the upcoming season. When fans caught a glimpse of the new &quot;Rivalries&quot; helmets, they were excited about the team that would don the new gear for the season.&quot;Nike cooked,&quot; one tweeted. DraftKings Network @DKNetworkLINK@MySportsUpdate @RiddellSports Nike cooked&quot;This is sleek,&quot; another added.&quot;Best one,&quot; a third commented.Some others felt that certain team helmets looked better than others. &quot;Patriots look the best,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Pats got the dopest ones,&quot; a fan added. &quot;Jets are the best,&quot; a user tweeted. Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL, also hyped the Rivalries uniform. &quot;The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,&quot; Hutt said. &quot;Rivalries will bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan.&quot;The Rivalries designs are rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team. The customized jerseys will also serve as an authentic, competitive expression of community pride while allowing athletes and fans to connect on a deeper level.A look at the Rivarlies' schedule for the 2025 NFL seasonNew England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: ImagnHere's a look at the Rivalries schedule for the 2025 season, where the teams will don their special uniforms.Arizona Cardinals: Sept. 25 vs. Seattle SeahawksMiami Dolphins: Sept. 29 vs. New York JetsBuffalo Bills: Oct. 5 vs. New England PatriotsNew England Patriots: Nov. 13 vs. New York JetsLos Angeles Rams: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle SeahawksNew York Jets: Dec. 7 vs. Miami DolphinsSeattle Seahawks: Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles RamsSan Francisco 49ers: Jan. 4, 2026, vs. Seattle Seahawks