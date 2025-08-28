"Nike cooked": NFL fans react to brand new 'Rivalry' helmets for 2025 season

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 28, 2025 16:02 GMT
The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and on Thursday, Nike unveiled eight team uniforms and helmets as part of "Rivalries," a program announced earlier this year. The specially designed uniforms and gear are intended to engage fans when historic team rivals square off in the upcoming season.

When fans caught a glimpse of the new "Rivalries" helmets, they were excited about the team that would don the new gear for the season.

"Nike cooked," one tweeted.

"This is sleek," another added.
"Best one," a third commented.

Some others felt that certain team helmets looked better than others.

"Patriots look the best," one wrote.
"Pats got the dopest ones," a fan added.
"Jets are the best," a user tweeted.

Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL, also hyped the Rivalries uniform.

"The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival," Hutt said. "Rivalries will bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan."
The Rivalries designs are rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team. The customized jerseys will also serve as an authentic, competitive expression of community pride while allowing athletes and fans to connect on a deeper level.

A look at the Rivarlies' schedule for the 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Rivalries schedule for the 2025 season, where the teams will don their special uniforms.

  • Arizona Cardinals: Sept. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • Miami Dolphins: Sept. 29 vs. New York Jets
  • Buffalo Bills: Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots
  • New England Patriots: Nov. 13 vs. New York Jets
  • Los Angeles Rams: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • New York Jets: Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins
  • Seattle Seahawks: Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers: Jan. 4, 2026, vs. Seattle Seahawks
