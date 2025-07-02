"Nike about to lose all credibility" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant slams $39,100,000,000 shoe giant after top WR Jeremiah Smith inks Adidas deal 

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the most talented and highly projected prospects in all of college football. In 2024, Smith was a freshman and had a ridiculously impressive first campaign at the college football level.

Ad

He finished the 2024 season with 76 receptions for 1,315 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns for Ohio State. Despite the iconic Buckeyes program having a deal with the $39,100,000,000 sports company Nike for their uniforms and apparel, Smith announced via social media on July 2 that he was signing a major NIL deal with the sports giant, and direct rival to Nike, Adidas.

"DIFFERENT❗️ Welcome to the three stripes, @Jermiah_Smith1 🔥." Adidas Football US wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response to the news, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant slammed Nike for losing Smith as a member of their team.

"Nike about to lose all credibility How did they lose Jeremiah Smith to adidas?" Bryant wrote on X on July 2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heading into the 2025 season, Smith is expected to remain as one of the best players in all college football. Furthermore, with a unique blend of elite speed, strong hands, and phenomenal route running abilities, there is a belief that Smith will be one of the first names off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft, his first chance of eligibility.

What is Jeremiah Smith's NIL value? What other companies does he have a deal with?

Smith is one of the best players in all of college football and has an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) value that represents his status at the top of college football. According to On3, Smith's current NIL value is a reported $4.2 million, a value that is third in college football, only behind Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning ($6.8 million) and Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck ($4.3 million).

Adidas is the latest of a long and growing list of major companies looking to sign Smith to an NIL deal. According to On3, Smith currently has inked NIL deals with Lululemon, Red Bull, and Nintendo amongst other major companies as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place