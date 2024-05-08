Nikki Glasser reveals CTE jokes omitted from Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Nikki Glasser was one of many people who roasted Tom Brady during Netflix's live show, however, one of her jokes was apparently omitted. Glaser had plenty of jokes about Brady that made the quarterback and those in the audience laugh. But, she omitted one joke about CTE, as she was going to say all proceeds of the night would go to the NFL's effort to cover it up.

She decided to not touch on CTE due to the actual effects some players face from it. Glasser said on The Howard Stern Show:

"First, I’d like to say that the proceeds from tonight’s show are going toward CTE research. And the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up.

"People don’t know but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth. Then [there was] some kind of commentary about CTE and how these guys are really f*****g damaging their bodies all for the sake of men hugging each other and a Buffalo Wild Wings. Like, I hope it was worth it fellas."

CTE is a progressive degenerative disease that impacts people who suffer repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries. A recent autopsy report found that 345 of 376 NFL players had CTE. It is a disease that cannot be confirmed until they have died.

Nikki Glasser reveals another joke she didn't tell during Tom Brady roast

Along with passing on the CTE joke, Nikki Glasser also opted to not tell a joke about Tom Brady kissing his kids.

Of course, a few years ago, it went viral that Brady kissed his kids on the lips, which some were fine with, while others thought it was weird.

“I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out the after party. You can pretend I’m your son,'” Glasser said. “Like the reference to him kissing his son. Which, my dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood so I really related to that and never judged in any way. Other than, I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously.”

Glasser decided to not mention Brady's kids at all, due to them still being underage. It was a decision all the roasters agreed on, as kids were off-limits to everyone.

Despite not telling that joke, Nikki Glasser still took plenty of digs at Brady,

