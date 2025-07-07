"No accolades or a single memorable moment": NFL fans react as Kyler Murray prepares for career year 7

NFL fans sent multiple messages to Kyler Murray as he prepares for his seventh season in the league. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft with high expectations.

The Cardinals have improved in recent years, but they haven't been a playoff team, let alone a contender, with Murray starting under center. On Saturday, the league's X account hyped up his seventh season with a message showing him during his rookie season and this campaign.

The post drew plenty of attention from fans, with some calling him out for not having an honored career.

"no accolades or a single memorable moment," one fan said.

LeEconomy @macro_economix LINK 6 years of nothing I wonder what year 7 will bring

David @AmarCyrus77 LINK Hasn't done anything; total waste of money.

Others predicted a more positive season for Kyler Murray.

Fert @ferretchino LINK Let’s go crazy this year

Evan Guthrie @EvanGuthrie LINK Ready for more 🏈

Mr3v3ryThang @Mr3v3ryThang LINK Kyler Murray gonna have a very solid season

Murray played 17 games in 2024, completing 372 of 541 pass attempts for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Cardinals were in the mix for the division until the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks surpassed them (both with a 10-7) and relegated them to the third spot in the division.

Murray has shared the field with high-profile names since his debut, starting with Larry Fitzgerald, whom he played with in 2019 and 2020. DeAndre Hopkins joined the Cardinals in 2020 and left in 2022, while Hollywood Brown played in 2022 and 2023.

None of them could make a significant difference for Kyler Murray, but he hopes Marvin Harrison Jr. can be his best partner in 2025.

Kyler Murray makes clear statement on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s adjustment process

On June 26, Kyler Murray shared his thoughts on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s development with the Cardinals. Talking with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Murray explained the struggles Harrison faced in 2024 and what he expects to see from the sophomore in the upcoming season.

"I'm not in his head, we're not in his head," Murray said. "Everybody watching the game from the TV or on the couch, they don't know what he's thinking. So only he understood how fast the game was moving, and each week, obviously, I hoped it slowed down for him.

"But now he's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable, and I can see it out there on the field, and I think that'll only allow him to play faster, be the guy that we all know he can be."

The Cardinals start the season visiting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

