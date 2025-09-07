"No aura," "Looks like an insurance agent": NFL fans roast Dillon Gabriel's pre-game outfit for Browns' season opener vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gained attention for his outfit ahead of the NFL season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN Cleveland shared a short clip of Gabriel on X. He was wearing a dark brown jacket over a white untucked button-down shirt, paired with light beige pants and casual sneakers. He carried a large patterned duffel bag.As he arrived at the stadium, fans and social media users couldn't hold back their reactions.&quot;No aura,&quot; a user commented.Antonio @nolimit_laflareLINK@ESPNCleveland No aura&quot;Bro looks like an insurance agent,&quot; another user said.Dawg Check @dawgchckLINK@ESPNCleveland Bro looks like an insurance agent&quot;Thought that was the ball boy,&quot; a fan wrote.Pat Kosa @PatrickKosa16LINK@ESPNCleveland Thought that was the ball boy&quot;F**k he wearing,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Someone need to teach this guy how to dress,&quot; another user commented.Hightz Axlerod @datboyhightzLINK@ESPNCleveland Someone need to teach this guy how to dress&quot;Stop lying, that's gotta be a middle schooler,&quot; a fan wrote.The Red Wizard @TheRedWizardsolLINK@ESPNCleveland Stop lying, that's gotta be a middle schoolerDillon Gabriel, drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, serves as the team's backup quarterback behind veteran Joe Flacco. Gabriel's role is to provide depth and readiness to step in if needed.In the preseason, he led the offense in scoring drives against the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.Kevin Stefanski confident in Dillon Gabriel as Browns' QB2Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has shown confidence in Dillon Gabriel, naming him QB2 ahead of Shedeur Sanders. Some questioned the decision, but Stefanski believes Gabriel fits his offensive system perfectly.NFL analyst Greg Cosell explained why Gabriel earned the nod.“Yeah, well, he fits Kevin Stefanski, and Kevin Stefanski really liked him coming out because of the way he plays,&quot; Cosell said. &quot;Gabriel is purely a timing-and-rhythm player. Stylistically, you’d say he’s similar to Tua Tagovailoa in that he hits his back foot and the ball comes out.“There’s a ton of play-action in it. He sees Gabriel as the kind of quarterback who can efficiently run what he wants to do. It’s all about timing and rhythm, and that’s exactly how Gabriel plays. Obviously, he’s under six feet, so he’s not big. His arm is a little better than people might think, and he does have enough mobility.”Gabriel must prove he can succeed at the NFL level, building on his performance at Oregon.