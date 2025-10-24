"No better way to sabotage your whole team": NFL legend Kurt Warner issues complaint about Woody Johnson's brutal comment while praising Justin Fields

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson mercilessly threw starting quarterback Justin Fields under the bus on Tuesday. The 26-year-old quarterback has struggled for consistency in his debut season with the Jets, especially in the last two games, when he completed only 15 passes for 91 yards.Johnson expressed disapproval of the team's dismal 0–7 start to the season during Tuesday's NFL owners meeting. He specifically mentioned Fields' performance as being especially unsatisfactory.Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he hasn't been active on social media, so he hadn't read Johnson's critical remarks about him.&quot;I wasn't [aware of the comments]. I'm not on social media. It doesn't bother me,&quot; Fields said. &quot;Of course, everybody knows I need to play better, we need to play better as a team.&quot;No matter how the offense does as a unit, I'm going to get the blame and I understand that. That's just what comes with the job.&quot;Since then, NFL legend Kurt Warner has praised Fields for responding maturely to the situation. Warner criticized Woody Johnson's treatment of the quarterback on X and expressed his admiration for Fields' reaction.&quot;Cmon ppl, hats off to JF for the way he’s handling this stuff! Trust me, I’ve been there and it’s NOT EASY to just take it all the time &amp; know you can’t give it back, you can’t just speak your mind or share the whole picture,&quot; Warner posted on X. &quot;'I have to get better' is the only answer… and albeit true, he’s not the only one… is everyone in the org taking a long look in the mirror?&quot;&quot;And even crazier is that the words of someone higher up, like the owner, create a narrative that is heard by everyone (except those not on social media, I guess), including those in the locker room, no better way to sabotage your whole team than to crush your QB!&quot;Considering that it's practically unheard of for business owners to publicly criticize key staff, Warner clearly believes Johnson's remarks went too far.Fields has completed passes for 845 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions with a 63.7% success rate this season. The whole team has been a complete letdown, as they are still the only team in the league without a win this season. However, Fields must play better if he is to maintain his position as the starting quarterback.What did Woody Johnson say about Justin Fields?Owner Woody Johnson gave a blunt evaluation of Justin Fields' performance on Tuesday.&quot;It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;He has the ability but something is just, it's not jiving. If we could just complete a pass, it would look good.&quot;&quot;But if you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you're going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position and that's what we're going to try to do.&quot;When asked about the owner's comments on Fields, Jets coach Aaron Glenn denied speculations that Woody Johnson no longer wants the quarterback to start. However, he pointed out that the team owner is entitled to voice his thoughts about the team's quarterback's performance.