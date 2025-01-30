"No chance in hell you pass on him" - Patriots fans make feelings clear on Colorado star Travis Hunter

The Patriots' fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has sparked debate among fans, particularly regarding Colorado's two-way phenom Travis Hunter. NFL journalist Daniel Jeremiah ranked Hunter as his No. 2 overall prospect, just behind Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Jeremiah advocated for Hunter to prioritize offense while moonlighting on defense.

Many fans expressed strong support for drafting Hunter, highlighting his potential impact on New England.

"No chance in hell you pass on Hunter unless you need a QB or generational pass rusher," one fan declared.

"Patriots have to choose Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter," another fan stated firmly.

A third supporter cut straight to the point; "I Want Travis Hunter I Prefer Hunter."

The defensive versus offensive debate drew particularly heated responses from fans.

"I think Travis Hunter is a better CB than WR, and I think he is not on the level of Will Johnson," one fan assessed.

"I think Travis Hunter can be a pretty good wideout. I think he can be a great corner at the next level. Eventually with the right franchise, he can be a slot threat in special packages on offense," another fan detailed.

"Nope, take the sure thing in Travis Hunter," added one fan.

Patriots roster needs could shape the decision on Travis Hunter

New England's current roster situation adds intrigue to Travis Hunter's draft discussion.

Hunter's college accolades back up the excitement. He claimed both the Fred Biletnikoff Award as top receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award as best defensive player. His offensive numbers pop off the page - 96 catches, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games while adding seven interceptions over two seasons on defense.

However, the Patriots already feature Christian Gonzalez, a second-team All-Pro cornerback in 2024, who remains under contract through 2027.

The Patriots need offensive weapons around quarterback Drake Maye.

With over two months until draft day, the Hunter debate among Patriots fans shows no signs of cooling down.

