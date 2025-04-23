"No doubt about it": Jalen Milroe hints strong connections with Giants ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe is in the spotlight heading into the NFL draft. The Alabama quarterback has been linked with a few teams, and recently met with the New York Giants.

Ahead of the draft, SNY asked Milroe if he would like to play football in New York.

"No doubt about it," Milroe said on Wednesday

Milroe was also asked about his meeting with the Giants.

"Yeah, honestly, it's been fun to get better relationship with them," Milroe said. "This is a team that spent a lot of time with, communicated with and learning their system, being able to see their plays, seeing how they run it. It's been great."

New York owns the No. 3 overall selection. Although it is not looking to draft a QB in the first round, Milroe could be an option in Round 2.

Milroe committed to Alabama in 2022 and played his entire college career with the team. However, he got the QB1 role ahead of the 2023 season and was named to the second-team All-SEC in his first year as a starter.

During the 2024 campaign, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 TDs, as the Crimson Tide finished with a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record.

Jalen Milroe is likely to go as a Day 2 pick at 2025 NFL draft

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Getty

Jalen Milroe is widely projected to be taken in the second round of this year's draft. The QB did not have the best final year at Alabama, which appears to have taken some gloss off his draft stock.

Nonetheless, there are a few teams that might look to select Milore on Day 2. The Giants hold the No. 34 selection in Round 2 and could make a move for the Crimson Tide QB.

Milore could also learn a lot from veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, whom the Giants signed in free agency.

