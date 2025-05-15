"No one cares about Taylor Swift" - NFL fans sound off as Chiefs get handed historic prime time games for 2025

NFL fans are annoyed with the number of primetime games the Kansas City Chiefs have in 2025.

Ad

The NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and the Chiefs will have seven primetime night games as well as a standalone game on Thanksgiving, meaning eight of their 17 games will be standalone primetime slots.

After the schedule revealed the Chiefs have multiple primetime slots, fans were annoyed by it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No wonder they’re the most hated team in the NFL," a fan added.

"No one cares about Taylor Swift," a fan wrote.

The Chiefs, having nearly half of their games being standalone primetime spots, is frustrating for NFL fans who want to see other teams play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dont get it, they were a boring team to watch last season," a fan wrote.

"The Chiefs are AMERICAS TEAM NOW," a fan added.

Kansas City has made the Super Bowl in three straight seasons, so the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, and the league is looking to showcase them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The rigging complaints are going to start early this season," a fan added.

"Glazing a team who didn’t get better," a fan wrote.

Although the Chiefs will have several primetime games, fans expect them to take a step back this season. However, the Chiefs have the fourth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule

The NFL announced the 2025 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Ad

The full Chiefs' schedule is as follows:

Week 1: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Friday, Sept. 5, Brazil)

Week 2: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Sept. 14)

Week 3: @ New York Giants (Sunday, Sept. 21)

Week 4: vs Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sept. 28)

Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday, Oct. 6)

Week 6: vs Detroit Lions (Sunday, Oct. 12)

Week 7: vs Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Oct. 19)

Week 8: vs Washington Commanders (Monday, Oct. 27)

Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Nov. 2)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Denver Broncos (Sunday, Nov. 16)

Week 12: vs Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 23)

Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving)

Week 14: vs Houston Texans (Sunday, Dec. 7)

Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 14)

Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Dec. 21)

Week 17: vs Denver Broncos (Thursday, Dec. 25, Christmas)

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.