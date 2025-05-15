"No one cares about Taylor Swift" - NFL fans sound off as Chiefs get handed historic prime time games for 2025

NFL fans are annoyed with the number of primetime games the Kansas City Chiefs have in 2025.
The NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and the Chiefs will have seven primetime night games as well as a standalone game on Thanksgiving, meaning eight of their 17 games will be standalone primetime slots.
After the schedule revealed the Chiefs have multiple primetime slots, fans were annoyed by it.
"No wonder they’re the most hated team in the NFL," a fan added.
"No one cares about Taylor Swift," a fan wrote.
The Chiefs, having nearly half of their games being standalone primetime spots, is frustrating for NFL fans who want to see other teams play.
"Dont get it, they were a boring team to watch last season," a fan wrote.
"The Chiefs are AMERICAS TEAM NOW," a fan added.
Kansas City has made the Super Bowl in three straight seasons, so the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, and the league is looking to showcase them.
"The rigging complaints are going to start early this season," a fan added.
"Glazing a team who didn’t get better," a fan wrote.
Although the Chiefs will have several primetime games, fans expect them to take a step back this season. However, the Chiefs have the fourth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule
The NFL announced the 2025 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.
The full Chiefs' schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Friday, Sept. 5, Brazil)
- Week 2: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Sept. 14)
- Week 3: @ New York Giants (Sunday, Sept. 21)
- Week 4: vs Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sept. 28)
- Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday, Oct. 6)
- Week 6: vs Detroit Lions (Sunday, Oct. 12)
- Week 7: vs Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Oct. 19)
- Week 8: vs Washington Commanders (Monday, Oct. 27)
- Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Nov. 2)
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: @ Denver Broncos (Sunday, Nov. 16)
- Week 12: vs Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 23)
- Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: vs Houston Texans (Sunday, Dec. 7)
- Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 14)
- Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Dec. 21)
- Week 17: vs Denver Broncos (Thursday, Dec. 25, Christmas)
- Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)
