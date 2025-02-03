"No one really will talk about it": Patrick Mahomes opens up about 'good problem' with Rashee Rice's return

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their fifth Super Bowl since he took over as the starter in 2018, having already won three titles during that span. The Chiefs will remain without wide receiver Rashee Rice, who underwent surgery to repair his LCL and hamstring after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4.

The two-time NFL MVP recently weighed in on the absence of his top wide receiver from the 2023 season. Speaking with the media on Monday, Mahomes stated:

"No one really will talk about it. Losing Rashee Rice is still devastating. [Him being out] was huge for us during the year—[and not in a good way]. He’s got the chance to be one of the best receivers in the NFL when he comes back next year. Just the consistency Rashee has; he has everything you need to be a No. 1 receiver in this league."

Mahomes continued:

"And I think we’re gonna have a good problem in the future where we have a couple good receivers who are young and can play, and that includes Hollywood [Marquise Brown] as well. We’re going to have more than one No. 1 receiver, but all those guys get along well, and it’s gonna be a good problem to have." [h/t si.com]

Rice finished his rookie season in 2023 with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He hauled in 26 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown in four postseason games, helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last year.

He appeared on his way to a stellar run this year before his season-ending injury, as he recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

Future of the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid pairing

Patrick Mahomes has only played under one head coach, Andy Reid, in his NFL career. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach addressed rumors surrounding his future on Monday, stating:

"That’s not where I was going. I love it here, and that’s not where I’m at. I mean, I’m in the latter part of my career. I got all that. I know today I’m not ready, but, you know, if it’s one of those things, [where] all of a sudden you wake up and go, ‘Whoa,’ you know? But that’s not where I’m at … at all. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. But I’m a realist, too. I’m not getting any younger, so I get that." [h/t si.com]

Reid is set to coach in his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday. He will look to become just the third coach in NFL history to win at least four Super Bowls.

