“No sign of entitlement”: Ryan Clark defends Shedeur Sanders’ poise after prank call and draft slide

Former NFL player turned analyst Ryan Clark has been active in defending Shedeur Sanders following a draft slide and much criticism going his way. After being projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders went all the way down to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns picked him with the No. 144 selection.

Ad

On Saturday, Clark shared a lengthy post on X to support Sanders and his family. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety agreed that there are some questions about the Colorado Buffaloes product's physical talent, but outside of that, nothing warranted that he should have dropped to Day 3 of the draft.

"The Sanders family won draft weekend," Clark said. "I know that seems strange, but they did. A family & a player that had been discredited during the entire pre-draft process put on a masterclass of poise, humility, gratitude, & grace. Though I’m sure, many won’t acknowledge it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are fair questions about Sanders' ceiling of 'physical talent,' but his tape is not a 5th rounder’s film. Add to that being pranked call by a NFL coaches son, & he had every reason to wig the eff out… but their was no sign of entitlement.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He made a bold statement about Sanders' popularity among Browns fans while insisting he is a proven good leader.

Ad

"He will be the most popular player in Browns uniform, & this week has only added to his intrigue. What’s to come of his career remains to be seen, but if last weekend was any indication he is prepared to lead."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders' pre-draft interviews reportedly hurt his chances of being selected within the first 20 picks of this year's draft. The Browns were mentioned as a potential landing spot for the quarterback, but they used their last pick instead of the first to land the playmaker.

Ryan Clark unhappy after the Steelers snubbed Shedeur Sanders during the draft

Ryan Clark didn't hesitate to go after his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after they used their 21st pick on former Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Ad

A clip shared on April 25 showed his reaction to the pick and the disappointment in learning that Pittsburgh would move on with Mason Rudolph while they kept waiting for Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

Now, the Steelers might face Sanders twice yearly, if he eventually becomes the Browns' starting QB. The Rodgers saga continues, and there's no clear answer to when it'll come to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.