  "No thanks, give me Shedeur Sanders": Browns fans react to Deshaun Watson's powerful message as QB plans comeback

"No thanks, give me Shedeur Sanders": Browns fans react to Deshaun Watson's powerful message as QB plans comeback

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 20, 2025 00:29 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson posted a video on social media highlighting how he was training for a comeback to the National Football League. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman released the clip on X on Monday.

"Powerful: Browns star QB Deshaun Watson is ALREADY back to throwing the football, putting in the work to come back better than ever: 'Respect Your Journey! 4OVE' 😤 Watson is starting to look like his old self again." the post stated.
In response, some NFL fans made clear they did not want to see Watson back representing the Browns as they wanted to see Shedeur Sanders start for the franchise.

"No thanks, give me Shedeur Sanders." one fan wrote.
"Can't wait to never see him in Browns gear again." one fan added.
"😂." one fan simply wrote.
Furthermore, the majority of fans were not viewing the return video as a positive thing.

"No way you’re calling him a star." one fan added.
"He’ll do great in the UFL." one fan wrote.
"The dude is washed stop it." one fan said.

Will Deshaun Watson start for the Cleveland Browns in the future?

At this point, it seems extremely unlikely that Deshaun Watson will start for the Browns in the future. Watson is coming off two torn achilles tendon injuries, after he suffered the same injury while in the process of rehabbing the original injury.

Furthermore, the Cleveland franchise decided to trade for a QB this offseason in former Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett and draft two QB's in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns selected Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round, No. 94 overall and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, No. 144 overall in the selection process.

On top of all of that, Watson was terrible for the Browns last season before the injury. He finished the campaign with 1,148 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 148 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a completion percentage of 63.4% in seven games for the Browns. The culmination of all of these points makes it extremely unlikely that Watson will be Cleveland's starting QB moving forward.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
