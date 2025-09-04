  • home icon
  • "No value for him tbh": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's trade rumors as Daniel Jones prepares to start for Colts

"No value for him tbh": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's trade rumors as Daniel Jones prepares to start for Colts

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 04, 2025 18:42 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star (image credit: IMAGN)

Trade speculation bubbled up in Indianapolis after Anthony Richardson lost the starting quarterback job to Daniel Jones.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, recently met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard. The subject of a possible move was raised but not formally requested. Ballard said the team does not intend to part ways with the No. 4 pick in 2023.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

"No value for him tbh," one fan wrote.

"Not sure what kind of trade value you'd get in return," another fan wrote.
"Not surprised," one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"He needs to get better, not run away," one fan said.
"We all said it when he was at Florida, he wasn't ready!!!! He needed another year of development!! They rushed this kid, so the product may just be the product!!" a fan tweeted.
"Colts did him so dirty, but are also are dumb for thinking a guy with barely college starts will translate to the NFL haha," another fan tweeted.

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen cited Jones’ consistency throughout training camp as the reason for his decision. It left Richardson in a backup role as the Colts open their season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Daniel Jones steps into the spotlight amid Anthony Richardson rumors

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones arrived in Indianapolis seeking a career reset after a stretch with the New York Giants. The former first-round pick signed a one-year $14 million deal in March, months after being released by New York. He also made a brief stop on Minnesota’s practice squad.

The Colts will be the third team in his NFL career. Jones delivered his best season in 2022, recording 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns against five interceptions and a playoff berth. However, injuries and turnovers derailed his momentum, leading to a benching midway through the 2024 campaign.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard praised Jones’ professionalism and steadiness since his arrival.

"Daniel been through some things and he handled it well," Ballard said on Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "He's a good player, he's the ultimate professional and he's a consistent player day in and day out."

Jones will become the Colts' eighth different Week 1 starter in the last nine seasons.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

