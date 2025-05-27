"No way he’s 90": NFL fans stunned over ex-Saints HC Jim Mora's intense training session 

On May 26, the popular NFL X profile 'MLFootball' released a remarkable video of longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Mora training in the gym training at the age of 90 years old.

Ad

"🚨🚨ABSOLUTELY AMAZING🚨🚨 Legendary #Saints head coach Jim Mora turned 90 years old this weekend. Jim has an 85-minute weight-lifting session twice a week and a Peloton session three times a week. Remarkable for a 90-year-old. Happy birthday, coach!" the post stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response, some NFL fans made clear how impressed they were with Mora and his training regimen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No way he’s 90." one fan wrote.

"Coach looks great for 90 wow." one fan wrote.

"That’s the way 💪🏼." one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The majority of NFL fans highlighted how impressed they were with Mora and his fitness training.

"goals." one fan wrote.

"Damn that’s pretty impressive lol." one fan wrote.

"Inspired me today thank you brother💪‼️." one fan wrote.

Jim Mora NFL career review

Mora had a long football coaching career prior to becoming a head coach in the National Football League. However, he is best known for his time as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. He spent 11 seasons with the Saints and four seasons with the Colts.

Ad

According to Pro Football Reference, Mora finished his 15 year National Football League head coaching career with a record of 125-106. His team's qualified for the playoffs on six occasions, however, he did not win a Super Bowl at any point in his career.

Despite not winning a Super Bowl, Mora had an impressive NFL coaching career and won the 1987 NFL Head Coach of the Year Award. He is also a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

As is evident from the video, Mora is still training at an elite level at the age of 90 years old, a truly remarkable feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.