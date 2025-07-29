"No way he makes the team" - NFL fans react as Jerry Rice's son Brenden struggles at Chargers training camp

  • home icon
By Arnold
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:59 GMT
NFL fans react as Jerry Rice's son Brenden struggles at Chargers training camp (Credits: IMAGN)

Jerry Rice's son, Brenden, is entering his second year in the NFL with the LA Chargers. However, the wideout has been struggling in the team's training camp heading into the 2025 season.

"Jerry Rice look at your seed," pinkpanther tweeted on Monday.
When fans on social media caught a glimpse of Brenden's struggles during a play in training, they had some wild reactions, with some suggesting that the wideout might not make the Chargers' 53-man roster.

"No way he makes the team," one fan said.
"He never was all that good to me .. just was big and red zone threat .. 50/50 ball guy," another fan said.
"Yall gotta stop gassing this dude up #mid," a fan said.

Many others continued to mock Brenden.

"Knees look like a mortal kombat finisher," one fan said.
"He will be cut, he’s trash," another fan said.
"Bro looks slow af smh," one fan said.

While Brenden is still relatively new to the NFL, he still has a long way to go before he can even get close to his father's achievements in the league.

Jerry, who played 20 years in the NFL, holds the records for most career receiving yards (22,895), most career receptions (1,549) and most career touchdowns (197), among many other individual honors.

Jerry won three Super Bowls during his career, all of which came during his time with the 49ers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jerry Rice's son Brenden appeared in three games in his rookie year with the LA Chargers

NFL: Jerry Rice&#039;s son Brenden is a WR for the LA Chargers - Source: Imagn
The Chargers selected Jerry Rice's son, Brenden, with the No. 225 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The wideout appeared in three games for the franchise, but didn't log any catches.

Although Brenden wasn't able to make any kind of impact for the Chargers in his rookie year, the receiver will be aiming to get some more playing time in the 2025 season.

Before that, Brenden needs to work hard in the team's training camp to prove that he is worthy of a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster.

