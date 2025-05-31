"No way this is real" - NFL fans react to Aaron Glenn incorporating Bible study at Jets training camp

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn has incorporated a religious approach at the team's training camp ahead of his first year in charge. On Friday, reports claimed that Glenn introduced a Bible study for his players to create a strong bond of togetherness, while also bringing them closer to God.

Fans on social media had positive reactions to Glenn's new approach of bringing faith to the team.

"No way this is real . Bless his heart if it is," one tweeted.

"Yessir. Real power in the name Jesus Christ," another added.

Fans continued to praise Glenn for trying to help his players with prayers.

"Good for him! The NFL definitely need more coaches like him! Coach Glenn, never be ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ," one wrote

"Glenn’s style is making an impact," another said.

"Makes me like Glenn even more now," one tweeted.

Glenn was hired by the Jets in January. He made the bold decision to release veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason since he had plans to take the team in a different direction.

New York has not made the playoffs since the 2010 season. However, there is an anticipation that the franchise might make the postseason in Glenn's first year at the helm.

Jets QB Justin Fields heaps praise on Aaron Glenn amid OTAs

New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields on March 13, and he is likely to lead the team's offense in the 2025 season. After Thursday's OTA session, Fields explained why he enjoys working with Aaron Glenn.

"First off, I think he's one of the realest coaches I've ever played for," Fields said, via Athlon Sports. "He's not going to beat around the bush. He's going to tell you what it is. Like yesterday, he didn't like the energy of the practice. He didn't like our practice, and after practice, he told us straight up how he felt."

The Jets finished with a 5-12 record last season. However, Glenn appears to be adamant about changing the fortunes of the franchise.

They will kick off their 2025 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that has long been linked with signing Aaron Rodgers.

