"No way it's a rookie he is talking about" - Browns fans react as Myles Garrett teases QB1 for 2025 season

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has hinted that he has a fair idea of who the team's starting quarterback will be for the 2025 season. The defensive end spoke to Andrew Siciliano last week and teased fans with his comments, without naming Cleveland's QB1.

Fans on social media shared their thoughts, with some thinking that the Browns' starting QB for the 2025 season would not be a rookie.

"No way it's a rookie he is talking about," one tweeted.

Some then suggested that the Browns might draft former Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders and give him the starting role as a rookie.

"SHEDEUR IS A BROWN!!!," another wrote.

"IT’S GONNA BE SHEDEUR!!! F*CK YEA!!!," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, a few others proposed that Cleveland might sign either one of the three Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterbacks in free agency.

"So obviously Russ lol," one added.

"Aaron Rodgers, welcome to C-Town," a fan wrote.

"It better be Joe Flacco." a user commented.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week. However, Pickett is likely to serve as a backup in Cleveland if the team does make another move for a quarterback. The Browns are likely to be without Deshaun Watson as well for the early part of the 2025 season since he is continuing his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Myles Garrett becomes highest-paid NFL defensive player after new Cleveland Browns extension

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett agreed to a blockbuster contract extension with the Cleveland Browns last week that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Per reports, Garret inked a four-year, $160 million extension that will tie him down to Cleveland through the 2030 season.

The Browns drafted Garrett as the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has gone on to earn six Pro Bowl honors since, and even won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

