“Nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me” - Ravens GM sets record straight about star TE’s future after costly drop in playoffs

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is still fond of Mark Andrews, even after his infamous drop against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. A catch could have helped the Ravens tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Talking about the future of the tight end with the team, DeCosta made it clear he's a big admirer of Andrews and will try to keep him on the roster no matter what. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the executive had this to say:

"We'll figure out all the roster machinations in the coming weeks," DeCosta said. "But nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me."

Mark Andrews has a roster bonus for March, meaning the front office will have to make a decision on his future soon. The veteran isn't getting any younger (will be 30 in September) and the Ravens are still trying to win a championship.

Andrews has one year left on his current deal, with $7 million in base salary and $4 million in roster bonus. His last game with the Ravens was decent, as he caught five passes for 61 receiving yards. On the other end, Isaiah Likely, a younger tight end, posted four receptions for 73 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

If Eric DeCosta's words are to be believed, Andrews should stay with the team beyond the 2025 season, but the next few weeks will show a clearer picture.

Mark Andrews said he was "gutted" after dropping potential game-tying pass against Bills

In the wake of the painful 27-25 loss and subsequent elimination to the Buffalo Bills, Mark Andrews sent a message to fans. He shared his feelings on the play and admitted he didn't feel well after dropping that pass.

"I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else.

"That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly," Andrews wrote on a lenghty Instagram post.

Baltimore still has ambitious plans, especially after pairing up Derrick Henry with Lamar Jackson. They need to make some tweaks and turns to to reach the next level and take that final step.

