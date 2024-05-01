"Nobody celebrates that sh*": Jason Kelce pushes to change Presidents' Day to Super Bowl Day as retired star claims credit for idea

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is all for the Super Bowl being pushed back a week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he hopes to eventually have an 18-game regular-season schedule and fewer preseason games.

But, with an extra regular-season game, Goodell said the Super Bowl would be pushed back a week to fall on Presidents' Day weekend, so the Monday would be a holiday in the States.

Having a holiday after the Super Bowl is something people have talked about for years. Kelce claimed on his New Heights podcast that he helped campaign for the change:

"I think the best part of [Roger Goodell's NFL scheduling changes idea] is that the Super Bowl is getting moved to Presidents' Day, which we talked about it before. I think we actually made this happen.

"I don't think the NFL had this on their eyesight at all. We talked about putting the Super Bowl on a three-day weekend, way before this ever got released. So New Heights, you can thank us for being able to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday on a three-day weekend."

He added:

"That's right, baby. We're doing it. It also gives us a reason to celebrate Presidents' Day. I mean, nobody celebrates Presidents' Day. It's just a forgotten holiday.

"And now the Super Bowl is on President's Day so it's really the Super Bowl day. I think we could use this to rename the whole thing. Let's just nix the Presidents' Day thing and just call it Super Bowl weekend. And it can be a national holiday."

Having the Super Bowl on a long weekend would be something many fans would love.

Although the change won't happen this year, Kelce said when it does, the States should rename the holiday to Super Bowl:

"Hopefully we can rename Presidents' Day because nobody celebrates that sh*t.

"But like, nobody's going to barbecue or doing nothing on Presidents' Day. We need to do this. We need to make this day worthwhile. We need to play a Super Bowl. And we need to rename it. Nobody who cares. Presidents suck. Let's be honest."

What else will change in Roger Goodell's proposed schedule change?

The biggest change Roger Goodell wants is to add another game to the schedule to have 18 games.

Although the CBA is not up until 2030, Goodell is hopeful of striking a deal with the players union for the extra game. If the league expands to 18 games, the preseason would change from three games to two, while each team may be given two bye weeks in the potential change.

Along with the 18 games, the plan is for a full International schedule, as an extra game allows the NFL to go into other markets.