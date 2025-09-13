  • home icon
  "Nobody gonna go into cap hell for a diva": NFL fans react as Dolphins reportedly receive 0 Tyreek Hill trade calls amid domestic abuse allegations

“Nobody gonna go into cap hell for a diva”: NFL fans react as Dolphins reportedly receive 0 Tyreek Hill trade calls amid domestic abuse allegations

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 13, 2025 17:41 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Dolphins reportedly receive 0 Tyreek Hill trade calls amid domestic abuse allegations - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill trade possibilities look dim as the Miami Dolphins aren’t entertaining the thought of trading their marquee wide receiver.

That’s according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, who says there’s not been any talk of the team parting ways with Hill. On his X account, Saturday, Schefter said:

“To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources.”
There were reports earlier this week that the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers were interested in Hill.

“Nobody gonna go into cap hell for a diva/bitch/headache,” said one fan online.
“you don’t just trade away a player like Tyreek Hill. He is the Dolphins’ offense,” remarked another.
“He’s a clubhouse cancer and lost a step. Who would want him?” questioned one fan.
According to Spotrac, Hill will earn a $10 million base salary in 2025, while his cap hit is over $27 million for the year. In his three seasons in South Beach, Hill has led the Dolphins in receiving yards.

At the same time, he had under 1,000 yards receiving in 2024 for only the third time in his career. He’s also got some off-field distractions to deal with, after his estranged wife alleged domestic violence against him.

Some Chiefs fans are calling on the club to bring Hill back, where he enjoyed tremendous success alongside Patrick Mahomes, winning a Super Bowl together in the 2019 season. Despite Schefter’s claim, many still believe Hill will be moved sooner rather than later.

Hill has dealt with his share of distractions during his NFL career, from the allegations of abuse with his estranged wife and alleged child abuse in the past involving his son in 2019, though in that particular case, the league didn’t suspend him because they said they found no evidence that Hill violated personal conduct policy.

Tyreek Hill’s focus is on football

Even with everything going on in his personal life at the moment, Hill insists his focus right now is on the season.

“My focus is on playing ball and spending time with my kids and doing what I’m best at and providing for my family,” said Hill.
“All the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you’re trying to do, it can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.”
Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, said the allegations in her divorce petition were accurate. An independent investigation could be conducted regarding that matter.

Meanwhile, Hill hasn’t looked like his dynamic self on the field, with only 40 yards receiving in their season-opening loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

