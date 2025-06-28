"Nobody wants washed up corner with bad attitude" - NFL fans react as Dolphins insider shares update on Jalen Ramsey’s trade availability

Jalen Ramsey has been a hot topic of discussion this offseason. The Miami Dolphins cornerback had agreed mutually with the team to explore trade options in April. Although Ramsey was on the trade block since before the NFL draft, he is still with the Dolphins.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly LINK Everyone thinks they know what's going on. They don't. We don't. I honestly can't even explain it to you effectively YET. But Jalen Ramsey has been on the trade block since before the draft. He's been tradeable for 28 days. Why is he still here?

On Saturday, Dolphins insider Omar Kelly shared an update on Ramsey's trade availability, which has been open for nearly a month. It led to some interesting fan reactions.

"Because nobody wants a washed up corner with a bad attitude making elite cornerback money? Seems pretty obvious why," one fan tweeted.

Michael Loris @Michael__Loris LINK Because nobody wants a washed up corner with a bad attitude making elite cornerback money? Seems pretty obvious why

"Bc he’s a declining asset with a bad contract and the Dolphins blew all leverage at a press conference?," another added.

"Could be no team wants a player that could be a problem in the locker room or an issue of how much Miami is going to pay him so he can be traded," a third commented.

Others shared their unique opinions.

"He’s expensive and requires compensation…," one added.

"No rush, but he’s gotta be gone before camp tho, correct?," a user tweeted.

"I've been saying it all along, smoke screens, I bet he stays," another wrote.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey after the 2021 season, in which he won the Super Bowl with the LA Rams, for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Last campaign, Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 1 sacks and 2 interceptions across 17 games, helping the Dolphins finish with an 8-9 record, but they couldn't make the playoffs.

Rams HC Sean McVay opens up on potentially acquiring Jalen Ramsey via a trade

Jalen Ramsey in action for the Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Last Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay opened up on a potential trade that could see Jalen Ramsey return to LA.

"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said.

"Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him, if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."

Ramsey was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round in 2016. He was traded to the Rams in October 2019.

Although Ramsey has played the past two seasons with the Dolphins, it remains to be seen if the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback will remain in Miami next season or play his football elsewhere.

Jalen Ramsey has four years remaining on his contract with the Dolphins. He signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension just before the 2024 season, which makes a trade slightly more complicated.

