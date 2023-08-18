Nolan Smith injury: Eagles suffer massive blow in preseason game against Browns

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defense by taking in the likes of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. While the former was the bigger acquisition, the latter was also no less significant, as he was expected to complement Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.

However, that promise may have been halted on Thursday, as Smith suffered a shoulder injury during the Eagles' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. The injury occurred as he was attempting a third-down sack in the first quarter.

He remained on the field, but then got into a collision while pursuing wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and was withdrawn for further evaluation.

Nolan Smith had been drawing comparisons to Haason Reddick before injury

When someone is being compared to a current top star in the game, it can be seen as a compliment. That was what Nolan Smith was experiencing before Thursday.

During camp, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata had an apt comparison for the rookie:

Reddick himself liked the comparison, saying:

“I love it, man. Just even when [Smith] was coming in, he was like, ‘I’m here to watch you, man. I’m here to learn from you. I’m excited to have this opportunity to be able to learn from you.’

“I remember when I was that guy... coming into the league and watching Von Miller tape and learning from Chandler Jones back when I was on the Cardinals. Having guys like that to look up to, it gives you something to strive towards. And I’m excited that I’ve worked hard enough to be able to be that for somebody else, let alone, somebody on my team.”

Other Philadelphia Eagles players beside Nolan Smith who were injured in Browns preseason game

Besides Smith, two more Philadelphia Eagles sustained injuries against the Cleveland Browns.

The first was wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who hurt his shoulder. Before exiting the game, he already had a 17-yard reception and an 11-yard punt return. He had been behind Quez Watkins in the depth chart, before Watkins hurt his hamstring.

The other, cornerback Zach McPhearson, hurt his ankle and will not return to the field for the rest of the night. The Browns currently lead the game 15-10.