Nolan Smith Jr. gets honest about filling in Eagles great Brandon Graham’s shoes

An emerging star on the Philadelphia Eagles is opening up about the void left in the defense without Brandon Graham, who retired in March after 15 seasons with the team, winning two Super Bowls and being selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Nolan Smith Jr. will be entrusted to step up his game in 2025 in what will be his third season in the NFL.

“You can’t fill nobody’s shoes — I would never do that. BG’s too great in Philly,” Smith said on Wednesday.

Graham had three or more sacks in all but two of his NFL campaigns and registered double-digits for solo tackles in all but two seasons as well.

“The more I go in Philly, the more he does; you can’t do that. I can try my best to emulate that and bring that juice and bring that energy every day like he does,” Smith added.

Zach Berman @@ZBerm https://x.com/ZBerm/status/1930268628081049841

In the 2024 regular season, the Eagles allowed the fewest yards per game defensively (278.4), while they ramped up the pressure in the playoffs with 16 team sacks, the most alongside the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith played a significant role in their Super Bowl victory in the 2024 campaign, registering 6.5 sacks during the regular season and 4.0 in the playoffs. He surpassed Haason Reddick’s single-postseason franchise record of 3.5 in 2022.

Nolan Smith Jr. could be Philly’s X-factor in 2025

While Nolan Smith Jr. is expected to take on more responsibilities next season, he’s chomping at the bit to make an impact at training camp, but he’s not yet fully fit.

He had surgery for his torn triceps from the Super Bowl earlier this year. He should be fully recovered and ready to return to the field for the Eagles' minicamp, which begins on June 10. Former two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Inside the Eagles' Anthony Miller believes Smith will be the X-factor in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system next season as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl crown. The club will ask Smith to be a top pass rusher next season, with questions still surrounding Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, two players who are familiar with Smith, as the three played together at Georgia.

During the off-season, the Eagles lost two key pieces to their defense, with Graham retiring and the club allowing Josh Sweat to join the Arizona Cardinals.

