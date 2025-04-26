"None of them are happy" - NFL fans react to Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry's reaction after Shedeur Sanders pick

A video snippet of the Cleveland Browns' war room following their selection of quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft has sparked fan reactions on X.
The footage, posted by Warren Sharp, shows head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry clapping after the pick. Many fans pointed out that their facial expressions appeared less than enthusiastic.
The Browns traded up to select Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick on Saturday, ending what many considered one of the most surprising draft slides in recent memory. Sanders, who had been projected much higher by many analysts before the draft, was the sixth quarterback taken in this year's class.
The selection came just one day after Cleveland had already drafted another quarterback, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, in the third round with the 94th overall pick.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Fans reacted to this move to select two quarterbacks within 50 picks of each other:
"None of them are happy," wrote one fan.
"Why they look so angry," questioned one fan.
"Lol, this was a Jimmy Haslem pick. None of those guys are happy," added another fan referring to the Brown's ownership.
The reactions continued with more pointed observations:
"Most disappointing celebration of a pick ever," noted one commenter.
"This is hilarious," said another.
"Haslem's mandated pick," added another fan.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.