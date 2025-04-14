  • home icon
  Raiders' Maxx Crosby shares word of wisdom after LSU WR's death - "Normalize supporting each other first instead of judging"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 14, 2025 02:28 GMT
Maxx Crosby took to Twitter following Kyren Lacy's death - Source: Getty

Maxx Crosby shared a powerful message on his Twitter account on Sunday following the death of LSU's wide receiver Kyren Lacy. The draft prospect was involved in a police chase, which ended owing to an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Crosby himself had to deal with personal problems during his football career after checking into rehab for alcoholism in 2020, had sympathy for the receiver's situation. After concluding his college career, Kyren Lacy's dreams of reaching the NFL might've ended as he faced numerous charges for a car crash in December.

As such, the Las Vegas Raiders defender shared a few words of wisdom related to Lacy's situation on Sunday, urging readers to be kinder to others and to avoid hate and judgments:

"Let's normalize supporting each other first instead of judging. [...] You're not for everybody and not everybody is for you, but lead with love instead of hate and watch how much better your life will be"

Lacy had 866 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final season playing for LSU, with many analysts considering him to be a top-10 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

His attorney, Matthew Ory, released the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace."
Maxx Crosby celebrated five years of sobriety

Entering a rehab clinic on March 11, 2020, was a decision that Maxx Crosby calls "one of the best of his life". In 2025, however, he celebrated an important milestone.

The defender celebrated five years to the day on Twitter, posting a picture of a tattoo on his hand with the aforementioned date. He confirmed that he was sober for five years, also writing "God is great" on the tweet:

Maxx Crosby had another reason to celebrate in March, as he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders. With $91.5 million guaranteed on the deal, he was the league's highest-paid non-quarterback player at the signing.

However, he was later surpassed by Cincinnati Bengals' superstar Ja'Marr Chase and Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

