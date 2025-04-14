Maxx Crosby shared a powerful message on his Twitter account on Sunday following the death of LSU's wide receiver Kyren Lacy. The draft prospect was involved in a police chase, which ended owing to an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Crosby himself had to deal with personal problems during his football career after checking into rehab for alcoholism in 2020, had sympathy for the receiver's situation. After concluding his college career, Kyren Lacy's dreams of reaching the NFL might've ended as he faced numerous charges for a car crash in December.

As such, the Las Vegas Raiders defender shared a few words of wisdom related to Lacy's situation on Sunday, urging readers to be kinder to others and to avoid hate and judgments:

"Let's normalize supporting each other first instead of judging. [...] You're not for everybody and not everybody is for you, but lead with love instead of hate and watch how much better your life will be"

Lacy had 866 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final season playing for LSU, with many analysts considering him to be a top-10 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

His attorney, Matthew Ory, released the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace."

Maxx Crosby celebrated five years of sobriety

Entering a rehab clinic on March 11, 2020, was a decision that Maxx Crosby calls "one of the best of his life". In 2025, however, he celebrated an important milestone.

The defender celebrated five years to the day on Twitter, posting a picture of a tattoo on his hand with the aforementioned date. He confirmed that he was sober for five years, also writing "God is great" on the tweet:

Maxx Crosby had another reason to celebrate in March, as he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders. With $91.5 million guaranteed on the deal, he was the league's highest-paid non-quarterback player at the signing.

However, he was later surpassed by Cincinnati Bengals' superstar Ja'Marr Chase and Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett.

