  • “Not always that big vocal guy” - Michael Penix Jr. makes bold playoff demand as Kirk Cousins cries foul over Falcons betrayal

“Not always that big vocal guy” - Michael Penix Jr. makes bold playoff demand as Kirk Cousins cries foul over Falcons betrayal

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 10, 2025 16:46 GMT
Michael Penix Jr. is the current starting QB of the Falcons and is clearly the future of the iconic Atlanta franchise. After a 2024 offseason that saw free agent QB Kirk Cousins sign long-term, and for big money, with the Falcons, Atlanta decided to select Penix in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Cousins' play taking a drastic fall off last year, Penix became the starting QB of the club much earlier than most individuals anticipated. Now in the middle of an awkward QB dynamic in Atlanta, one where Cousins' appearance on the Netflix show 'Quarterback' have only added to the situation, Penix has made clear that he is still focused on football.

Penix recently discussed various topics with former NFL QB Michael Vick, with the quotes by Penix being transcribed by NFL analyst Will McFadden on July 9. The article in full can be found using the following link.

When asked about his expectations for the new campaign, Penix highlighted how he wants to make the playoffs this year.

"Postseason. Got to get into the postseason... I definitely want to get back to that."

Penix was then asked about what his leadership style is and how he is getting familiar with his fellow teammates.

"I'm not always that big vocal guy... I'm going to understand my players. I want to get to know my teammates because then, once you get to know them, now you know how to lead those guys. I'm trying to get an understanding of my players and building relationships." Penix said.
Will the Atlanta Falcons offense succeed with Michael Penix Jr.?

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most talented and complete offenses in all of football. The club has one of the best running backs in football in Bijan Robinson, arguably a top ten WR in Drake London, a strong offensive line, and a TE with great potential in Kyle Pitts.

As a result, there is a lot of pressure on Penix to perform and bring the best out of the Falcons offensive unit. In five games played last year after Cousins was benched mid season, Penix had 775 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Falcons. With another year of experience, expectations are high for Penix to take a major step forward in 2025.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

