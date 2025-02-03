"Not bad actually" "This sounds chaotic": NFL fans react as HOF'er Tony Boselli lands massive role with Jaguars

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars appointed Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli as the franchise's executive vice president of football operations. Boselli, the first draft pick in Jaguars history, brings decades of organizational experience to this newly created role. He'll oversee critical football infrastructure, including player engagement, technology, travel logistics, and team communications.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan described Boselli as having "a wealth of football acumen" that will be crucial during the franchise's current rebuilding phase. Some fans immediately celebrated the decision:

"ok, not bad actually,” commented one fan.

"Yes. So happy let's f*kin goooo.. Duuvvaal" screamed one supporter.

Another fan added; "Congrats, Tony Boselli on your new role as EVP of Football Ops for the Jaguars! That's a touchdown for the franchise and fans!"

More optimistic reactions came in:

One fan posted, “I’ve come around… this is a good move."

"Great strategic move by the Jaguars," said one fan.

During his seven-season playing career, he was perhaps the best left tackle in the league, allowing just 15.5 sacks in 91 games. His on-field dominance included three consecutive All-Pro selections from 1997-99 and he also boasts five Pro Bowl selections.

Tony Boselli excited about his new job

Tony Boselli's playing days were cut short by a botched shoulder surgery, an injury that prevented him from playing after the Houston expansion draft. Despite this, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Boselli himself seemed thrilled, describing the position as the job he's "dreamed about" after occupying numerous roles within the organization. The franchise is undergoing its most significant renovation since Khan's ownership began in 2012:

"My passion for this team, these fans and this city has defined my football life," Boselli said (Feb 3), "to the point it is now engrained in my family's legacy."

The appointment follows a precarious period for the Jaguars, including the separation from previous general manager Trent Baalke and the hiring of first-time head coach Liam Coen. Boselli played a key behind-the-scenes role in the coaching search.

The move mirrors successful strategies by other NFL teams, such as the Denver Broncos hiring John Elway and the San Francisco 49ers' approach with John Lynch.

